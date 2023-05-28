Poland receives nearly EUR 1.9 bln advances from EC

Poland has received advances of PLN 8.4 billion (EUR 1.85 billion) from the European Commission (EC) to carry out programmes in the 2021-2027 financial perspective, the minister for funds and regional policy has told PAP.

“In April and May this year, the Commission transferred to Poland further advances due for national, regional and Interreg programmes to the tune of over EUR 730 million, which translates into about PLN 3.4 billion,” Grzegorz Puda said.

“Including advances made in 2022 that is already EUR 1.8 billion, or PLN 8.4 billion. This represents around 2.4 percent of EU funding allocated to Poland for 2021-2027 amounting to EUR 75.2 billion,” Puda added.

Puda went on to say that Poland is a leader in absorbing EU funding in terms of the sums transferred.

“We are also one of the best performing countries in terms of the percentage utilisation of funds for the years 2014-2020,” he said.