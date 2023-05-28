European election observers ‘covering the whole country’

The chief of the election observation mission in Turkey said on Sunday that observations from its teams throughout the country would be collected before a final report on possible improvements to its presidential election process is released.

Turkish opposition calls foul over irregularities at ballot boxes

Turkey’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday’s…

see more

Jan Petersen, who heads the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission, made the comments after visiting a polling station in the southeast of the capital, Ankara, as residents voted in the presidential election runoff.

Petersen said the OSCE would not be making substantial comments on its observations until all teams had been consulted.

Petersen told reporters that whatever the OSCE’s final electoral recommendations, it was up to the Turkish authorities to implement suggested improvements or not.

After the first round, OSCE observers said Turkey’s High Election Board (YSK) showed a lack of transparency in its handling of the vote and that biased state media coverage of the contest was a concern, with Erdogan and the country’s ruling parties enjoying an unjustified advantage over opposition parties.

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, later called on Turkey to address shortcomings in its election process.