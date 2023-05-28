U.S., Saudi Arabia call for extended ceasefire in Sudan

Saudi Arabia and the United States called on Sunday for the extension of a cease-fire agreement that has resulted in some relief in a six-week war between military factions but little humanitarian aid for civilians.



Residents reported clashes overnight in Khartoum and Omdurman, a city across the Nile, while human rights monitors reported deadly fighting in El Fashir, one of the main cities in Darfur’s western region.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted on April 15, has left the capital reeling from heavy battles, lawlessness, and a breakdown in services, displacing over 1.3 million people and threatening to destabilize the region.

A week-long cease-fire reached in Saudi-led talks in Jeddah is set to last until Monday evening. Both countries are remotely monitoring the ceasefire, which has been repeatedly violated, and have urged the army and the RSF to “continue discussions in order to reach agreement on extending the ceasefire.”

“While imperfect, an extension nonetheless will facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people,” Saudi Arabia and the U.S. said in a joint statement.

The RSF has said it is ready to discuss the possibility of renewal and that it would continue to monitor the truce “to test the seriousness and commitment of the other party to proceed with the renewal of the agreement or not”.

There was no statement on the possible renewal of the ceasefire from the army.

Since the fighting began, more than 300,000 people have crossed Sudan’s borders, with the majority heading north to Egypt from Khartoum or west to Chad from Darfur.

In Khartoum, factories, offices, homes, and banks have been looted or destroyed. Power, water, and telecommunications are often cut; there are acute shortages of medicines and medical equipment; and food supplies have been running low.

The cease-fire agreement has provided some relief from the heavy fighting, but sporadic clashes and air strikes have continued.

Despite the truce, the UN and aid organizations say they have struggled to obtain bureaucratic approvals and security guarantees to transport aid and personnel to Khartoum and other areas in need.

One El Fashir hospital recorded three deaths and 26 injuries on Saturday, including children, according to the Darfur Bar Association, an activist group. Many more people were missing, it said.

Across the country, the Health Ministry has said at least 730 people have died in the fighting, though the true figure is likely much higher. It has separately recorded up to 510 deaths in El Geneina.