It’s Europe with Poland in vanguard leading the way in helping Ukraine

Europe, including Poland, which is a key player, rather than the United States, is leading the way in assisting Ukraine in its war against Russia, organizing exercises for Ukrainian soldiers, and providing military equipment, including tanks, write political scientist Alexandra Chinchilla and military expert Jahara Matisek in the American magazine “Foreign Affairs.”

According to interviews conducted with Ukrainian soldiers in February 2023, more than half of the artillery they use has been provided by European countries, Australia, and Canada. Poland has taken over the maintenance of numerous Western and post-Soviet weapon systems that Ukraine transports across the two countries’ border when they need repair, note the authors. It is in Poland where Ukrainian tank crews learn how to operate Leopard tanks with the assistance of Polish, Canadian, and Norwegian trainers.

The Ukrainian government has also announced that it intends to train 6,000 new soldiers per month. To help Ukraine achieve this goal, European countries are providing the necessary support: NATO trainers can train approximately 2,500 new Ukrainian soldiers in basic skills each month. Known as Operation Interflex, the program began in June 2022 and is being conducted by the United Kingdom with the assistance of military trainers from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

As Chinchilla and Matisek acknowledge, the United States has played an important role in training Ukrainians, but “Poland and many other European countries were crucial.” In November 2022, 24 countries supported the establishment of a European Union military support mission for Ukraine. It aims to train 15,000 Ukrainians within two years, providing both basic and advanced training and introducing more specialized military capabilities such as demining, junior leadership, logistics, and communications, the authors write in “Foreign Affairs.”

Moreover, Europe is providing Ukraine with weapons that the United States hesitates to send, such as MiG-29 fighters provided by Poland and Slovakia. “Even the transfer of the most critical tanks to Ukraine, agreed upon in January by the United States and many of its European partners, was more of a European than an American initiative,” write Chinchilla and Matisek.

“The agreement was reached only after the United Kingdom pledged Challenger tanks and Poland, along with 11 European countries and Canada, made a similar promise to provide Leopard tanks, forcing Germany to agree to their export to Ukraine. Eventually, Germany agreed to export Leopards after the United States agreed to provide Abrams tanks,” the authors recall.

Chinchilla and Matisek also point out that European efforts to support Ukraine in the fight began even before the Russian invasion of the country on February 24, 2022. Between 2014 and 2022, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with other Western countries, provided training to Ukrainian forces in various areas, from command to operational planning. NATO trainers also assisted Ukrainian special forces in adapting to Alliance standards.

These initiatives have paid off. The authors describe how Ukrainian forces halted the Russian invasion in 2022 and have since defended a significant portion of Ukrainian territory.

Over the course of the 14 months since Russia attacked Ukraine, analysts have expressed recurring doubts about Europe’s commitment to assisting Kyiv, note the authors. “For much of 2022, many noticed that Germany was hesitant to provide weapons to Ukrainian forces, and it took months to work out the tank agreement,” they emphasize.

However, it turns out that Europe stands by Ukraine. The United States deserves praise for providing approximately half of the USD 145 billion in economic, humanitarian, and military aid that Ukraine received in the first 12 months of the conflict, write Chinchilla and Matisek. However, assistance and equipment, while important, are not sufficient to be the primary determinants of Ukraine’s success on the battlefield; much more depends on the quality and training of the Ukrainian armed forces. In that regard, Europe has played an exceptional role.