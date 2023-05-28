The largest Russian drone attack, over 40 were shot down over Kyiv

Ukrainian forces shot down over 40 drones over Kyiv during the night, according to the city’s mayor. The Air Force reported that in the largest drone attack since the beginning of the war, the Russians deployed a total of 54 Shahed drones, of which 52 were destroyed.

“The 14th drone attack on the capital since the beginning of May. Today, the enemy decided to send its ‘greetings’ to the residents on the occasion of Kyiv Day (celebrated on May 29) using lethal drones,” announced the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko. There have been casualties and damage as a result of the attack, which authorities are currently assessing. So far, it has been reported that one person was killed and at least one is injured.

Klitschko described it as the largest attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko reported the most massive night attack on the city since the beginning of the war. It took place in several waves, and the air raid lasted more than five hours.

At least one person died as a result of the attack, information on the number of victims is being… pic.twitter.com/HRLIRrc8Cf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 28, 2023

According to a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russians launched a record number of Shahed 136/131 drones from the Bryansk region to the north of Ukraine and the Krasnodar Krai to the south.

The Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 52 out of the 54 hostile objects.

The targets of the attacks were military facilities and civilian infrastructure in central Ukraine, including the Kyiv Oblast. Most of the attacking drones were shot down in this region.