Polls open in Turkey’s presidential election runoff

Polls opened in Turkey’s landmark presidential election runoff pitting incumbent Tayyip Erdoğan against his challenger, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in a vote that will decide if Erdoğan will extend his rule into a third decade.



On May 14, President Erdoğan , seeking reelection, received 49.5% of the votes, while his main opponent received 44.9%.

Over 64 million Turkish citizens can exercise their right to vote at nearly 192,000 polling stations across the country.

Erdoğan defied opinion polls and came out comfortably ahead with an almost five-point lead over his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the first round on May 14. But he fell just short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff in a race with profound consequences for Turkey itself and global geopolitics.

Kılıçdaroğlu is the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance and leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), created by Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. His camp has struggled to regain momentum after the shock of trailing Erdoğan in the first round.

The election will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed after its currency plunged to one tenth of its value against the dollar in a decade, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has seen Turkey irk the West by cultivating ties with Russia and Gulf states.

The polls opened at 8 am (0500 GMT) and will close at 5 pm (1400 GMT). By late Sunday, there should be a clear indication of the winner.