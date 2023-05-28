Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński

Poland commemorates the life and the anniversary of the death of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, the ‘Primate of the Millennium’, a towering individual who witnessed the horrors of the twentieth century and steered the Polish church through atheistic communist government rule.



120 years ago Cardinal Wyszyński was born

The authorities had managed to penetrate the ranks of the church. The secret services recruited a number of informants on his own staff who were to report on Wyszyński throughout his career. Their reports noted a grudging admiration for the cardinal and his moral backbone.

He reached out to his German counterparts, appealing for reconciliation between Poland and Germany after all that happened during the second world war.

The long game



In 1966 he organized the millennial celebration of Polish christianity; in an atheistic state! The crowning moment of the church and Wyszyński himself, the vindication of his stance was the enthronement of John Paul II in 1979 especially the pilgrimage to Poland.

He paid homage to his superior and knelt before him- a fitting and moving moment

Communism was about to fall when he died, steering a diplomatic middle way in the time of the birth of Solidarity and communists’ last spasms,..before they became social democrats.

Stefan Wyszyński died in 1891 and hundreds of thousands attended his funeral together with international delegations. His journey continued to canonisation.

Legacy and beatification



The Polish church was a major institution and a force to be reckoned with. Fighting communist threats, intimidation and repression in its own but equally obdurate way Wyszyński steered his flock through the turmoil. A more pliant figure at the head may have produced a more malleable church, we shall never know.

Wyszyński did represent Polish resistance throughout the trials of that century. Today Poland faces new threats, consumerism, religious apathy in Europe, the progressivist charter. It’s still too early to say how it will emerge.

But emerge it did. Wyszyński was beatified and canonized in 2020 a typically Polish figure from the traditions of the 19th century, a romantic but a realist, committed to the Polish nation and the Church both which he saw as timeless entities. From the humblest private to the most elevated primate, they represented Poland in that bloody century and defended the best of her.

Thousands of faithful attend Cardinal Wyszyński’s beatification ceremony

Wyszyński spent the German occupation performing his pastoral and spiritual work, whilst evading the German Gestapo.

He became the chaplain to the insurgent forces in the Warsaw uprising in 1944 that marked the death of old Poland and the beginning of another brutal but Soviet communist reality. The Communists wanted to destroy God and replace him with communism. Priests were just as much an enemy as they were to the Germans

He had been rising in the church ranks and became cardinal and primate of Poland in 1948. Opposition to the brutal communist regime was mounted, especially as after 1945 and for a few years afterwards a savage counter insurgency was waged by the Soviets, Polish and Russian against any form of opposition.

Wyszyński had to walk a tightrope between opposition that kept itself on the side of avoiding outright rebellion thus provoking even more repression

As a churchman and survivor his diplomatic acumen was necessary in the gloomy tears.

The opposition of atheists

He was instrumental in agreeing to a modus vivendi with the communist authorities- the church was eternal but also in the real world and some compromise was made that suited both sides. In 1953 he issued the Non Possumus (We cannot permit) letter to the authorities that drew the church’s red line against further concessions to the government. He was rewarded with a three year term of imprisonment

Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński officially beatified by Pope Francis

Does history create the man or is it the other way round? Of course it is much more complicated; a dialogue between the times we live in, the past that has created us and our personal character. Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński was thus shaped by the extraordinary times Poland experienced in the twentieth century, and in turn shaped his era.

Poland started off the subject of a more than centuries old partition, then found herself independent after the first trial of the first world war. After, an all too brief period of sovereignty was put to the most brutal test of German and Soviet invasion, then decades of soviet proxy occupation. Another period of independence saw Poland come into the exposition that she has today.

Wyszyński was a witness to all these periods, doubtless one of the toughest tests in Poland’s history.

But as they say, bad times make good men.

The greatest generation

Wyszyński was born in 1901 into a Polish noble family, the traditional hotbed of Polish independence. His home in Mazovia was part of the Russian partition, the harshest of the three. Poland was just a figment of the imagination, but families like the Wyszyńskis educated their children in the spirit of fierce independence exemplified by their adherence to a catholicism that defined the national character of the time.

We have our greatest generation, the one that exemplifies and epitomizes the best of us. For Poland it was those who were born in the first years of the 20th century, hardened in the brief independence and tested by the second war and the Soviet occupation. Theirs is the gold standard against which future generations try to measure themselves.

Stefan Wyszyński followed his vocation in the church and was ordained in 1924

Between two devils



Poland was invaded by Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939; a new dark age.

For the Germans the Poles as individuals and entire classes like the Wyszyńskis were a racial enemy and for the Soviets a class threat. A Catholic priest, like Stefan Wyszyński, was the enemy on all counts; race, nation, class and faith.