“Anatomy of a Fall” by French director wins Palme d’Or at Cannes

“Anatomy of a Fall” by the French director Justine Triet won the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, on Saturday.



Triet becomes the third female director to have won the prestigious prize.



“Anatomy of a Fall” is a story of a woman accused of killing her husband. The film competed with 20 other films, including “The Old Oak” by Ken Loach, “La Chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher, “Asteroid City” by Wes Anderson, and “Homecoming” by Catherine Corsini.



“The Zone of Interest”, a British-Polish coproduction, was awarded the Grand Prix of the 76th Canne Festival. The film, directed by Jonathan Glazer, is loosely based on the novel by Martin Amis. The historical drama revolves around the life of Rudolf Höss’s, the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his family who live next to the camp.



The Best Director award went to Tran Anh Hung for “The Pot-au-Feu”, while Sakamoto Yuji won the Best Screenplay award for “Monstera”.



“Fallen Leaves” by Aki Kaurismaki won the Jury Prize.



The 76th Cannes Festival closing ceremony took place at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.