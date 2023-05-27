Serbian protests surge over shootings and government policies

Belgrade saw tens of thousands of citizens brave inclement weather on Saturday to voice their discontent against two mass shootings that left 18 dead and a government they say is promoting a culture of violence.

Vučić steps down as party leader amid Serbian protests

Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vučić, has proposed stepping down from his role as leader of the dominant Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), amidst…

see more

On May 3, a teenage boy in Belgrade caused a massacre in Serbia’s first-ever school mass shooting, killing nine students and a security guard. The very next day, a 21-year-old man murdered eight more individuals outside the city.

The anti-government protest, the fourth in as many weeks, was organized by opposition parties. They accuse the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)-led government of failing to curb violence-promoting media and combating criminal elements within society. Despite adverse weather, the turnout mirrored previous protests, with participants filling the streets surrounding the state broadcaster RTS compound.

The protesters demanded the resignations of President Aleksandar Vučić, Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić, and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of Serbia’s security agency. Increased media freedoms was another significant demand.

However, the government refutes the allegations, arguing that the opposition parties are manipulating protests for political gains.

In a contrasting scene on Friday, tens of thousands from across Serbia and neighboring nations rallied in Belgrade’s center, demonstrating support for President Vučić.

Vučić and the SNS have long faced accusations of autocracy, stifling media freedom, political violence, corruption, and ties with organized crime from opposition parties and rights watchdogs. However, they deny these allegations.

In a notable political move, Vučić resigned as the SNS leader on Saturday, appointing Defense Minister Miloš Vučević as his successor but retaining his position as the head of the state.