Poland’s junior football team advances to World Cup after 24 years

In a nail biting game, Poland’s U17 football team won with Serbia 3:2 advancing to the semi-finals of the European Championships and ensuring the first in 24-years entry to the World Cup in the junior category.



Poles surprised Serbs in the 4th minute of the game when Jakub Krzyżanowski scored the first goal. During the first half Poles played inspired football, attacking the Serbian goal numerous times.

Although Poles dominated the field for the majority of the first half, Serbs began to push towards the end, yet they wasted two excellent opportunities for scoring. From that moment on, the Serbs mobilized their forces and tied the score, thanks to Vukojevics goal, in the 51st minute.

Despite repeated attacks on the Polish goal, Poles managed to regain their composure. During one of their counterattacks, Mikołajewski was downed by the opponents in the penalty area, and made it 2:1 just 30 minutes before the end of the game.

At that time, Poles were visibly tired, and Serbs enjoyed quite a bit of space to mount another attack. In the 69th minute, Poles were saved by a post, but a minute later Subotić put it past Piekutowski and equalized.

The situation seemed grim for Poles because the Serbs kept pushing. However, during the last 10 minutes, Poles persevered and increased their ball possession at the opposite part of the field. In the 89th minute Filip Rejczyk scored a beauty from the free kick, to which Serbia never responded.

The Poles maintained the lead until the end of the game and won against Serbia 3:2. In the semi-final, they will face Germany. The win also ensures the U17 team’s advancement to the junior World Cup, first time after 24 years.