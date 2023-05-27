Italian court delays culling of fatal attack bear

An Italian administrative court has deferred the euthanization of a bear involved in a fatal attack on a runner last month, pending further investigation. The court’s decision has been met with approval from animal rights advocates who would prefer the bear sent to a sanctuary instead of being culled.

The bear, a 17-year-old female brown bear identified as Jj4, or Gaia, killed a 26-year-old man running on a local track in Italy’s Alpine region in early April. The court has now suspended the culling order until June 27 to allow time to study more details of the attack and review further autopsy results on the victim, according to the ANSA news agency.

The court will hold a hearing on December 14 to determine the proposal by animal rights groups to send Jj4 to a refuge. The same stay has been ordered for another bear, MJ5, suspected of injuring a dog walker in March, and still at large.

This incident has reignited debate in Italy on the implications of an EU-funded program that has resulted in an increase in the bear population in the northern Trentino area since 1999. Local government data indicates around 100 wild bears in Trentino in 2021, with a growth rate of about 10 percent per annum since 2015.

After a two-week hunt following the fatal attack, the bear was captured on April 18. She had previously wounded two individuals in an attack two years ago, leading to questions over whether she should have been euthanized then. The victim’s family, however, has expressed they do not wish to see the bear killed.

Since Gaia’s capture, she has been kept in a secure game enclosure. Recently, a sanctuary in Lower Bavaria, Germany has offered to provide a home for her.