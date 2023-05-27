Doctors without borders rescues 599 migrants off Sicilian coast

A vessel run by Doctors without Borders (MSF) successfully rescued almost 600 migrants off the Sicilian coast on Saturday, according to a statement from the charity on Twitter. The migrants, including women and children, were found in distress aboard an overcrowded boat.

The MSF vessel, the Geo Barents, had been engaged in training exercises when it was summoned to carry out the rescue mission. After a three-hour operation, all 599 survivors were safely aboard and under the medical team’s care.

The migrants are set to disembark at the southern port of Bari, as directed by Italian authorities, a journey expected to take approximately 40 hours. MSF’s statement came with a note of criticism towards the Italian administration led by Giorgia Meloni, which maintains a hardline approach to illegal immigration. Charities argue that the government often designates ports excessively distant from the rescue zones.

Italy has seen a significant rise in migrant landings this year, with more than 47,000 recorded, a considerable increase from around 18,000 in the same period in 2022, according to data from the interior ministry.