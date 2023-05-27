Thousands of snakes emerge for mating ritual in Manitoba, Canada

Thousands of writhing garter snakes emerge from their dens every spring in Narcisse, Manitoba, Canada. It is a globally significant natural phenomenon that brings numerous tourists to the small town situated about 100 kilometers north of Winnipeg, right in the middle between Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba.



The snakes emerge from their winter hideouts in cracks and caves in limestone bedrock, and engage in their coiling dance, forming mating balls.

Garter snakes coming out of hibernation, Manitoba, Canada pic.twitter.com/PaRUUGRe1C

— Dane (@UltraDane) April 3, 2023

The Narcisse wildlife management area, made up of four main den sites, is known as perhaps the largest concentration of snakes on the planet. International scientists have conducted many studies in and around Narcisse.

Difficult estimation of snake numbers

“National Geographic”, the “New York Times” and BBC Earth have all reported on the spectacle over the past decade, some reporting population sizes in the 70,000 range.

However, it turns out that the Manitoba government does not have reliable data on how many snakes call Narcisse home today.

In 1999, a biologist with Manitoba’s department of natural resources estimated that there were about 65,000 snakes in the dens based on a mark-recapture study done the year before.

Three years later, floods contributed to lower numbers and poorer viewing opportunities at Narcisse. Several years of droughts on the Prairies also had a negative impact on the snake population.

Gary Chikousky, a Narcisse snake den interpreter for 20 years, claims that numbers have been diminishing for probably the past seven years. This year he is a bit more optimistic:

“This is the first year I’ve seen a bit of an increase in the population, and we’re hopeful that it’s a trend.”

Asked for comment, a provincial spokesperson for the Province of Manitoba replied that “Manitoba does not measure the size of the snake population at the Narcisse dens and is not aware of such data being collected by other researchers”.