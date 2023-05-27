China intensifies online censorship to curb ‘misinformation’

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the nation’s internet regulatory authority, has reported that it recently conducted an extensive two-month examination into severe online violations such as the propagation of misinformation, illicit profiteering, and impersonation of state authorities. This resulted in the removal of more than 60,000 community accounts and the deletion of approximately 1.4 million posts.



On Friday, the CAC revealed that it had closed down 67,000 community accounts and erased millions of posts during a “rectification” drive spanning from March 10 to May 22. Of these, about 8,000 accounts were permanently shuttered for “disseminating fake news, rumors, and harmful information.” Meanwhile, nearly 930,000 accounts received milder sanctions, including follower removal and suspension of profit-generating functions.

With the rise of AI technology, the problem of fake news has persisted, leading the CAC to shut down over 100,000 community accounts allegedly tarnishing news presenters and media outlets’ reputation. In a new move, the CAC began investigations into nearly 13,000 counterfeit military accounts, including those imitating disease control centers and government agencies like state-owned research institutions.

Moreover, the CAC reported punishing almost 187,000 individuals for impersonating news media, and over 430,000 people were penalized for providing professional advice or educational services without the required qualifications. Furthermore, approximately 45,000 terminated accounts had garnered benefits by generating buzz on certain topics.

The report further explains that since 2021, China has imposed speech control measures, such as “clean-ups,” to effectively regulate billions of community accounts, thereby subtly stifling dissent. Recently, the authorities have primarily targeted popular Chinese social media platforms like WeChat, TikTok (Douyin), and Weibo.

The CAC maintained that the government is “actively” working with relevant departments to regulate unlawful self-media accounts and urged the public to report any “illegal” accounts to help uphold a clean online environment. Critics, however, argue that this move is less about safeguarding the online space and more about limiting free speech and curbing dissent.