A world-famous diplomat and advisor to American presidents, Henry Kissinger, turned 100 years old on Saturday.



In a special piece for the Washington Post, his son, David Kissinger, wrote: “Not only has he outlived most of his peers, eminent detractors and students, but he has also remained indefatigably active throughout his 90s.”

Henry Kissinger’s centennial celebrations will take him from New York to London and finally to his hometown of Fürth, in Germany, where he was born in 1923.

Despite his advanced age, Kissinger has remained influential in Washington’s political circles, according to Associated Press. During his long-lasting career he advised numerous American presidents, both democrats and republicans.

Kissinger participated in the most significant post-war international events, such as the secret negotiations between the U.S. and China, which led to a new chapter in the countries’ relations, and the Paris talks that ended the Vietnam war.

However, there were also less successful moments in his career. For example, in 1975, Kissinger together with Richard Nixon, was criticized when the communist Vietnam forces seized Saygon. He was also blamed for the expansion of the Vietnam conflict that spread to Laos and Cambodia, which led to the development of Khmer Rouge and the genocide of nearly two million people. Some critics also claim that his policy put American interests first for the price of encouraging the repressive rule in Pakistan, Chile, and Indonesia.

Kissinger is also regarded as one of the architects of the improvement of mutual relations between the U.S.A. and C.C.C.R. in the 1960s and 1970s. He was one of the closest advisors to President Nixon and even the Watergate scandal did not undermine his position. In 1977, Gerald Ford, awarded Kissinger the Presidential Medal of Freedom saying Kissinger “wielded America’s great power with wisdom and compassion in the service of peace.”