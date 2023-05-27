Iran-Taliban clash intensifies over Afghan border water dispute

In an intense display of escalating tensions, Iran and the Taliban exchanged a volley of gunfire on Saturday at the border dividing Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and Afghanistan’s Nimroz province. The dispute primarily concerns water rights, a contentious issue between the two nations.

Explosion in Kabul, journalists targeted by terrorists

see more

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Gen. Qassem Rezaei, the country’s deputy police chief, asserted that the Taliban initiated the exchange of gunfire early Saturday. According to IRNA, Iran dealt “heavy casualties and serious damage”. However, there was no acknowledgement of the violent encounter from the Taliban-controlled media outlets in Afghanistan.

Advocacy group HalVash, focused on the issues faced by the Baluch people in the predominantly Sunni province of Sistan and Baluchestan, reported that the confrontation occurred near the Kang district of Nimroz. Residents fled the scene to avoid the ensuing violence.

The digital realm was rife with videos claiming to be from the area, featuring sounds of machine gun fire echoing in the distance. Later, an image of what seemed to be the remains of a mortar round surfaced online, suggesting the deployment of “heavy weapons and mortars.”

BREAKING:

The Taliban transporting towed howitzers towards the border with Iran following the start of the border clashes 4 hours ago.

Looks like there will be an artillery duel as Iranian artillery has already been seen in action today.

pic.twitter.com/Aigrcc6wFp

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 27, 2023

Iran’s police chief, Gen. Ahmadreza Radan, issued a stern warning, stating that Iran would respond decisively to any border trespassing and aggression, holding the current Afghan authorities accountable for any breach of international principles.

The conflict follows a warning issued earlier this month by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Taliban, cautioning against violating Iran’s water rights to the Helmand River. Amid a drought plaguing Iran for roughly 30 years, water has become an acute issue for the country.

Despite not directly accepting the Taliban government, Iran continues its relations with Afghanistan’s new rulers, pushing for women’s education rights. On Saturday, Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and an Iranian envoy discussed the Helmand River water rights issue.

However, videos circulating online suggest rising tensions, with one depicting a standoff between Iranian forces and the Taliban.

Taliban and #Iran

Video shows Taliban arrived with tanks and heavy weapons on the border with Iran since today the clash continued. pic.twitter.com/2ANYJgvl4U

— Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) May 27, 2023