Egypt unveils ancient tombs and mummification workshops

In a significant archaeological development, Egyptian authorities announced the discovery of two mummification workshops and a pair of ancient tombs at Saqqara, an ancient burial site, in an ongoing effort to bolster the nation’s crucial tourism sector.

Egypt’s oldest and most complete ‘non-royal’ mummy discovered

see more

Mostafa Waziri, the leader of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, revealed to journalists that the “embalming workshops,” used for both human and animal mummification, can be traced back to the 30th Dynasty (380-343 BC) and the Ptolemaic era (305-30 BC). These workshops, equipped with stone beds, ritual vessels, natron salt, linens, and other mummification tools, were unearthed after a year of excavation near the Bastet sanctuary.

Alongside these workshops, two tombs, dated 4,400 and 3,400 years old, were also discovered. These burial sites, belonging to priests Ne Hesut Ba and Men Kheber from different dynasties, carry various inscriptions and scenes depicting everyday life and posthumous positions.

These discoveries come as part of Egypt’s extensive excavation operations, aiming to reinvigorate tourism, an industry hit hard by the pandemic and geopolitical issues. With the construction of the Grand Egyptian Museum near completion, officials hope these discoveries and renewed tourism facilities will attract more visitors. Tourism revenue for the latter half of 2022 reached USD 7.3 bln, reflecting a 25.7 percent increase year on year.