Ukrainian soldiers begin training on Abrams tanks in Germany

The first group of 400 Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels, Bavaria, Germany to begin training on American M1 Abrams tanks, reported “New York Times” on Saturday.



One group of 200 soldiers is focused on basic training, including shooting and medical aid. The other 200 men are learning tank maintenance techniques.

The U.S. shipped 31 training Abrams tanks to Germany at the beginning of May. The training will take approximately 10 weeks and will include not only the use of tanks in battle, but also conservation. The American tanks are much more technologically advanced than the equipment that has been used by Ukrainians so far, as that old equipment was manufactured during the Soviet rule.

Over 12,000 American soldiers are stationed in Grafenwoehr and neighboring Vilseck in Germany. The largest American military training center in Europe is located in Hohenfels.