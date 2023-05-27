Vučić steps down as party leader amid Serbian protests

Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vučić, has proposed stepping down from his role as leader of the dominant Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), amidst weeks of anti-government demonstrations. However, he plans to maintain his presidential position.

In a party congress held in Kragujevac, central Serbia, Vučić proposed Miloš Vučević, the current defense minister, to succeed him as party chief. These changes are yet to be officially endorsed in a private congress session.

Critics, including opposition parties and human rights organizations, have persistently indicted Vučić and the SNS of exercising autocratic control, suppressing media liberties, endorsing violence against political rivals, perpetuating corruption and maintaining connections with organized crime. All allegations have been dismissed by Vučić and his confederates.

On the eve of the SNS congress, multitudes rallied in central Belgrade, with supporters streaming in from Serbia and neighboring nations such as Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia. They expressed solidarity with Vučić, countering the large anti-government protests sparked by two recent mass shootings resulting in 18 fatalities.

Another anti-government demonstration is slated for later this weekend.

Addressing the congress, Vučić pledged to retain his presidential role and SNS membership, saying, “I will never leave this party, I am proud to have led the best party all these years.”

Since its formation in 2008 as a spin-off from the Serbian Radical Party, the SNS has seen Vučić as president since 2012. Prior to his presidential tenure beginning in 2017, he served as the deputy prime minister and prime minister. The SNS, in coalition with its allies, controls a majority of 164 seats in the 250-seat parliament.

Once an ardent nationalist during the 1990s conflicts, Vučić now champions pro-European agendas while maintaining strong bonds with Russia and China, earmarking Serbia’s EU membership as a strategic objective.