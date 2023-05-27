Poland’s M4x take gold at European Rowing Championships

Poland’s Men’s Quadruple Sculls (M4x) rowing team have won the gold medal at the 2023 European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia.

The M4x team: Fabian Baranski, Mateusz Biskup, Dominik Czaja and Miroslaw Zietarski won the gold medal at the European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia. The following places on the podium were taken by Italy (silver) and the Netherlands (bronze).

Team member Fabian Baranski, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, said that winning gold was the “best gift for me on my birthday! Silver last year at the Europeans, gold this year, it’s good progress, we hope for the same result at the World Champs. We learnt from the heat, and we’re glad we had a better race in the final,” as quoted by the organisers.

The white-and-reds, world champions in this competition, reached the final by winning the repechage with over four seconds advantage over second-placed Ukraine.