Pole beats world record in 10x Ironman competition

He did it! A Pole, Robert Karaś completed a 10x Ironman competition in Brazil in style, beating the previous world record, that was held by a Belgian, Kenneth Vanthuyne. The taxing competition combines swimming, cycling, and running on a total distance of 2,260 kilometers.



Karaś completed the grueling race in 164 hours, 14 minutes and 2 seconds, improving on the previous record by 18 hours 29 minutes and 41 seconds.

Nowy rekord świata w 10-krotnym Ironmanie: 164 godziny 14 minut i 2 sekundy! Robert Karaś… on to zrobił! pic.twitter.com/p2Gde2lrrC

— TVP SPORT (@sport_tvppl) May 27, 2023

Karaś beat the world record despite an injury, which demanded a few hours break. But he did not give up and completed the race.

Robert Karaś began the competition on May 20, 2023 at 9:00. He had to swim 38 km, cycle 1,800 km and run 422 km.

Two more Poles, Jurand Czabański and Rafał Godzwon, are still competing in the race.