Ukraine develops new drone with outstanding capabilities

A Ukrainian team of scientists with the help of a Polish company is in the final stages of testing a new military drone designed to withstand strong winds to enable surveillance in bad weather, take off and land vertically, and also carry relatively big payloads.

Before the war, Eugene Nayshtetik and five of his co-workers had a company developing medical and biotech startups but abandoned the company to join the defense forces days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, within two months, their commanders agreed it would be more useful if they gave up their military careers and used their expertise on technical projects to help the war.

With the government’s blessing, Nayshtetik and his team of engineers moved to neighboring Poland where they raised initial funding from a Polish company, Air Res Aviation, to develop

a new drone.

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits a Russian armored vehicle on the eastern front.

🎥https://t.co/4OsB4KZU4r pic.twitter.com/qEXve0ziRT

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 26, 2023

Radio Bird

Nayshtetik’s startup Radio Bird will be ready for industrial production within a month. The initial plan is to produce up to 200 units which will be delivered to the Ukrainian army and used on the battlefield. Nayshtetik said they have also received inquiries from other European countries, the U.S. and Turkey.

“It’s dedicated to signal intelligence. And because of its offline capabilities, the radio horizon, the maximum range of signal intelligence is about 250 kilometers,” Nayshtetik told Reuters. “Right now you don’t have any drone with this combination of capabilities in a weight under 25 kilos,” he added.

Radio Bird is one example of how some startups in Ukraine’s dynamic tech sector are switching to pursue military projects.

Ukraine – a tech hub

Military experts and Ukrainian officials told Reuters that innovations developed by these startups are making a difference on the battlefield, ranging from software applications that can target enemy positions more quickly to civilian drones adapted for military use, and systems that integrate data to give commanders more detailed battlefield views.

Before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine represented one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in central and eastern Europe. The enterprise value of startups soared more than 9-fold between 2017 and 2022 to reach EUR 23 billion, according to data from Dealroom.com.