Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait: Ministry of Defense

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday with the assistance of two other warships.



three units, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, sailed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today.”

The ships were moving “west of the median line in a northerly direction,” the ministry added, making reference to the unofficial maritime control line separating the People’s Republic of China from Taiwan.

The ministry also stated that the Taiwanese military fully monitored the activities of the Chinese vessels.

Authorities in Beijing have not responded to the information provided by Taiwan

Shandong participated in Chinese military exercises around Taiwan last month, operating in the western Pacific, and in March of last year, the aircraft carrier transited through the Taiwan Strait a few hours before a planned meeting between the presidents of China and the United States.

The Communist authorities of the People’s Republic of China consider democratically governed Taiwan their own territory and seek to gain control over it, not excluding the possibility of using force. The majority of Taiwanese people are not interested in coming under Beijing’s rule, and the Taiwanese government pledges to defend freedom and democracy.