Japanese PM willing to meet North Korean strongman over abducted nationals

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s, media reported.

South Korea conducts largest live-fire joint military drills with U.S.

see more

“I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions,” Kishida said at a gathering on the issue in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said. The Nikkei and Kyodo news agency carried similar reports.

Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who didn’t return, according to local media.

North Korean satellite

Last week, North Korea’s state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un had approved final preparations for the launch of its first military spy satellite. Analysts say the satellite will enable the country to strike targets more accurately in the event of a conflict.

Kim has said the planned launch of its first spy satellite was necessary to counter perceived threats from the U.S. and South Korea.