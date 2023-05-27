From aircraft carriers to police boats, Fleet Week sails into NY harbor

A parade of naval ships kicked off Fleet Week New York 2023 on Wednesday, ahead of Memorial Day, a U.S. holiday honoring American military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.



Along with three U.S. Navy ships, two U.S. Coast Guard vessels, and four U.S. Naval Academy boats, spectators could see three ships from U.S. NATO allies – Canada, Italy, and the U.K.

The ships passed the Statue of Liberty, Fort Hamilton, and One World Trade Center, bringing nearly 2,400 sailors to the city.

The iconic event runs through Tuesday, May 30th.