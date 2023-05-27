Mexico’s ‘Smoking Hill’ to continue emitting smoke and ash

Mexican authorities confirmed that no more lava domes have been detected inside the crater of Mexico’s mighty Popocatépetl volcano on Friday. However, authorities are still on high alert for any change in activity, as smoke and ash continue to come out.

Mexico’s intensified volcano activity prompts school closures

Heightened activity from one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes, Popocatepetl, has led to the cancellation of in-person classes for over 100,000…

see more

Footage shot by a Navy drone on Thursday (May 25) showed a plume of ashes coming out of the volcano’s crater.

In the coming days, El Popo [short for Popocatépetl] is expected to continue spewing ash, incandescent fragments, and causing tremors, the scientific committee monitoring the volcano reported.

National Civil Protection authorities will maintain the volcanic alert in yellow. Some 3 million people live in the area under evacuation watch.

The city of Puebla, 40 kilometers from the peak, has seen streets and buildings covered in a layer of volcanic ash, with authorities working to keep roads and drains clear.

Popocatépetl, meaning “Smoking Hill” in the native Aztec language Nahuatl, is one of the world’s most closely monitored volcanoes. It rises only about 45 miles (72 km) southeastern of Mexico City, home to about 9 million people or around 22 million, including the metropolitan area.