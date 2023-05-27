Is Russia taking control over Belarus with nuclear weapons?

Belarus is disappearing before our eyes with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, and the next step will be the unification of the Belarusian and Russian armies, said the former Ambassador of Belarus to Poland, Pavel Latushko, in an interview with PAP.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka announced on Thursday that the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus has already begun, according to Russian state media cited by Reuters. Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin announced that it had signed an agreement with Minsk on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Referring to these reports, Latushko assessed that with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, “a country called Belarus is disappearing before our eyes,” and everything is happening under the umbrella of the Union State of Belarus and Russia (USB). “The argument behind this is the security of this union state, and the next step will be the formal unification of the Belarusian and Russian armies,” he emphasized.

According to Latushko, if mass protests were to erupt in Belarus again, as was the case after the presidential elections in 2020, they would end with Lukashenka making a phone call to Vladimir Putin, who, officially due to the need to secure tactical nuclear weapons, would send a military contingent to pacify the protests.

“Everything is going according to Putin’s plan because the only country that has a strategy for what to do with Belarus is the Russian Federation. We have repeatedly appealed to our Western partners to develop an effective strategy regarding Lukashenka’s regime, but unfortunately, our voice was not heard,” he said.

The former ambassador assessed that Russia will not succeed in winning in Ukraine and will instead get its desserts, which is Belarus. “Putin doesn’t have to wage a war here because he has his governor, Lukashenka, who effectively allows him to annex Belarus,” he added.

Latushko also commented on the words of experts who claim that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus changes nothing because the Iskander missiles carrying nuclear warheads are already in the Kaliningrad Oblast.

“From the perspective of the potential use of this weapon, deploying it, for example, in Baranovichi (Brest Oblast) in Belarus, means a slightly different distance to NATO territory and Ukraine. This represents an absolute strategic change in terms of the threats that arise,” he noted.

The former Ambassador of Belarus to Poland believed that Lukashenka had certainly negotiated the signing of a secret protocol stating that he would have a say in any decision regarding the use of tactical nuclear weapons. “But it will be more like a mouse’s voice because the decisions will be made in Moscow,” added Latushko.