Cuban President Diaz-Canel hails EU ties in Borrell meeting

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel hailed Havana’s ties with the EU during a meeting with the union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, in Havana.

Borrell arrived at the Palace of the Revolution in Cuba this week, where he was greeted by President Diaz-Canel.

“I believe that when one analyzes relations between Cuba and Europe, one always finds that the historical and cultural ties between Cuba and Europe are a pillar to facilitate, in the present and also in the future, the deepening of all our relations in different spheres,” said Diaz-Canel.

“Therefore, this visit is very significant for us, and I think it is another milestone in the deepening of relations between the European Union and Cuba.” he added

Surrounded by their delegations, Diaz-Canel declared that he was “very satisfied” with the agreements reached between Brussels and Havana and highlighted the “vast potential” of relations between the island nation and the 27-member bloc.

Borrell also spoke out against the blockade on Cuba, saying Havana should be removed from a list of countries supporting terrorism.

“One can disagree with one’s political system, but it is another thing to say that Cuba supports international terrorism. That is unjustifiable.” said Borrell

The EU has repeatedly rejected the United States´ Cold War-era trade embargo on Cuba. Washington put Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism in 2021.

The EU bloc is Cuba’s top trade partner despite U.S. sanctions and the island´s increasing overtures towards Russia.