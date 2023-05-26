Andrzej Duda meets U.S. students of Presidential Internship

Polish President Andrzej Duda met on Friday with a group of 20 American students participating in the fourth edition of the Presidential Internship program.



“I am glad that you have chosen this program and thank you very much for participating in it. It’s a special opportunity, an opportunity to see a country that has been dynamically developing, in fact, for just over 30 years,” he told the participants of the meeting.

“We are a country that, in terms of development, is absolutely at the forefront of Europe. It is one of the best developing European countries,” the president said.

Since the beginning, the partner of the Presidential Internship has been the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union (PSFCU), which operates overseas. Its president Bogdan Chmielewski expressed hope that through the program our country will “gain more friends in America.”

“It is very important for us that the name of Poland be conveyed in the U.S. in the right way, that Polish achievements and culture be presented there in the way they deserve, and that Poland simply be well known in the right way in the United States,” he explained.

Over the course of 10 days, the participants of the Presidential Internship will visit several Polish cities, including Warsaw and Lublin, on learning about Polish history, tradition and culture.

In the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, an important subject of the project will be the growing U.S. involvement in the security of Poland and the countries of the region, as well as our country’s efforts to help refugees from Ukraine.

The three editions of the program so far have been attended by 60 American students, mainly from universities with economic and technical profiles.





Photos: PAP/Radek Pietruszka