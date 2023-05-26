World News 26.05

In this edition of World News the main stories involved, among others, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić putting the country’s army on full combat alert, the aftermath of a Russian attack on a hospital in Dnipro, five NATO vessels entering the Polish port of Gdynia, and Belarus’ Supreme Court upholding its 8-year-sentence for a pro-democratic activist and member of Polish diaspora.



Also in this edition – an exclusive interview with a soldier from the Freedom of Russia Legion, code-name Caesar, conducted by our special correspondent, Don Arleth.