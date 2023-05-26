You are here
World News 26.05

In this edition of World News the main stories involved, among others, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić putting the country’s army on full combat alert, the aftermath of a Russian attack on a hospital in Dnipro, five NATO vessels entering the Polish port of Gdynia, and Belarus’ Supreme Court upholding its 8-year-sentence for a pro-democratic activist and member of Polish diaspora.

Also in this edition – an exclusive interview with a soldier from the Freedom of Russia Legion, code-name Caesar, conducted by our special correspondent, Don Arleth.

