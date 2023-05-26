State-owned highways to be toll free

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

The Sejm, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, has passed a bill abolishing tolls for passenger cars and motorcycles on state-owned highways.

The bill, which was adopted on Friday in a 451-to-13 vote, with nine abstentions, amends the law on toll highways and the National Road Fund.

The draft law abolishes tolls for vehicles with a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of up to 3.5 tonnes on the Konin-Stryków stretch of the A2 highway, and the Wrocław-Sośnica stretch of the A4 highway in western Poland, as well as on all stretches of state-managed highways in the future.

The draft also envisages an overtaking ban on trucks.

According to ruling Law and Justice (PiS) MPs, the new regulations, authored by the Infrastructure Ministry, will meet social expectations and will ensure smooth traffic flow on highways.

The draft will now go to the Senate, the upper house of parliament.