Polish dep FM sends WWII reparations letters to all German MPs

Today, I sent letters to all MPs in the Bundestag to inform them about Polish losses and reparations for Poland, deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk, who is Poland’s representative for the issue, reported on social media on Friday.



“We look forward to hearing back from them and entering into a constructive dialogue,” he added.

In his recent interview for the “Berliner Zeitung” daily, the official said that the Foreign Minister of Germany shows a lack of willingness to talk about the WWII reparations issue.

He added that “there is a misconception [among German officials] that Germany has dealt with this issue and it is settled and closed.”

“This situation is unacceptable,” Mularczyk emphasised.

We look forward to hearing back from them and entering into constructive dialogue 🏛️🇵🇱🤝🏻🇩🇪

Polish PM slams German ambassador

Also on Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized the German ambassador to Poland who on Wednesday said that from a legal point of view, the reparations issue is closed.

“We will never waive the issue of war reparations from Germany, I deeply disagree with the German ambassador, who is wrong in a political and social sense,” Morawiecki said.

“For our Polish-German relations… repairing this eternal, secular loss, these tears, this sea of blood, at least minimally by just recognizing reparations would be something, by all means, positive,” he pointed out.

According to calculations made by Polish government experts, Germany is still indebted to Poland over USD 1.5 trillion for losses suffered at the hands of German killers and plunderers during the Second World War.