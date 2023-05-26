Poland to sanction hundreds of entities affiliated with Minsk regime

Poland will put a number of entities affiliated with the Minsk regime on the sanctions list following the upholding of the verdict in the case of the oppositionist Andrzej Poczobut. The country will also close its Belarus border to freight vehicles registered in Belarus and Russia until further notice.

Belarusian court upholds pro-democracy activist’s 8-year sentence

Belarus’ Supreme Court loyal to the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime has upheld an 8-year sentence that had been handed down earlier to journalist,…

see more

“In connection with the upholding of the verdict in the case of Andrzej Poczobut, on Monday I will announce the decision to put several hundred representatives of the Lukashenka regime on the sanctions list,” Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced on Friday.

In February, after Andrzej Poczobut was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Belarusian court, Kamiński instructed the services to prepare applications for the inclusion on the sanction list of more people associated with Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime responsible for the repression of Poles in Belarus.

The Interior Ministry also plans to suspend freight traffic on the border with Belarus until further notice for trucks, truck tractors, trailers, including semi-trailers, registered on the territory of Belarus and Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded nearly 10,000 attempts of illegal border crossings from Belarus into Poland. In March and April, there were approximately 2,500 such attempts, and in May, the total exceeded 2,100.