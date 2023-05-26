Ukraine is getting stronger every day: Ukrainian official

Defence24 Day, the largest defense conference in Central and Eastern Europe ended yesterday in Warsaw. The conference was mostly devoted to security issues in Europe, amid the war in Ukraine. To talk about the ongoing situation in the war-torn country TVP World spoke with Hanna Malyar, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister.

According to the minister, the Russian full-scale invasion strengthened cooperation between Ukraine and other European countries. “We could see that the threat coming from the Russian Federation is bigger,” she said.

“Today this partnership is very strong. I can’t publicly share the specific details of our work together, but Ukraine is getting stronger every day in all areas with the support of the European countries,” Malyar added.

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister pointed out that the “key takeaway from this year of the invasion is that countries must unite against an enemy like Russia. No one can defeat such a country by themselves.”