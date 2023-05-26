Rock Rachon 25.05

The F-16’s are bound for Ukraine, and they will change the landscape of battle with the Russians. We invited one of the most respected aviation experts, Lt. Gen. David A Deptula, one of the first people to advocate the transfer of the F-16 to Ukraine, to tell us about the F-16 platform. What does it bring to the table, what are the necessary conditions to fully exploit its potential, and how should Ukraine prepare for them? We also discuss air defense tactics and the Patriot system, drawing on General Deptula’s vast experience and knowledge.