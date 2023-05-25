Polish, U.S. firms strike nuclear plant deal

Poland’s nuclear power company, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ) has signed an agreement with the U.S. firms Westinghouse and Bechtel on setting up a design and engineering consortium for the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Poland.



Poland one step closer to nuclear energy

The NPP, Poland’s first, is to be built in the northern region of Pomerania using Westinghouse technology.

Anna Moskwa, the country’s climate and environment minister, who attended the signing ceremony on Thursday, said the deal was an important step in the development of Polish nuclear energy.

“The agreement allows preparation for the next stage which will involve design and engineering work, with a relevant deal to be signed this summer,” she said, adding that Poland will set up a training center so that its companies could also be involved in the project.

According to her, the U.S. company Bechtel will be the contractor in the project.

[email protected] wraz z Minister Moskwa @MKiS_Gov_PL, Ministrem Bergerem @PremierRP, Łukaszem Młynarkiewiczem, CEO @PEJ_PL, a także Patrickiem Fragmannem, CEO @WecNuclear oraz Craigiem Albertem i Johnem Howanitzem z @Bechtel uczestniczyli w uroczystym podpisaniu umowy włączającej… pic.twitter.com/lF8wU0m5ZG

— US Embassy Warsaw (@USEmbassyWarsaw) May 25, 2023

Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, said both countries had forged a partnership “to ensure Poles a clean, safe and affordable energy.”

In November 2022, the Polish government approved a resolution on building large-scale NPPs in Poland, confirming the selection of Westinghouse as the technology provider for the first Polish nuclear power plant.

The country’s first NPP will be built in Lubiatowo-Kopalino, a coastal location in the north of Poland, and the construction cost has been estimated at USD 20 bn (EUR 19 bn).

The first reactor should start working in 2033 and subsequent reactors will be constructed every two years.