Polish President met with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk have met in Warsaw to discuss Polish-Ukrainian relations, including issues related to historical dialogue. They also talked about further humanitarian and military aid, as well as the participation of Polish entrepreneurs in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

‘A deep bow and sincere gratitude to you, dear Polish nation’: Stefanchuk

“We understand your pain after losing your dearest ones. To all families and descendants of the victims of the events in Volhynia, I express my…

The Presidental International Policy Bureau has informed on the details of the meeting on Twitter while Stefanchuk provided details in his post on Facebook.

“Duda said that the No. 1 issue for Ukraine is the continuation and acceleration of military assistance. From Poland and through Poland. I am very grateful for all the defense support provided. Thank you for training our military and thank you for agreeing to train Ukrainian pilots. I heard important signals that Poland will continue to unite the international community to support and assist Ukraine,” Stefanchuk wrote.

He added that the issue of Ukraine’s integration into the European Union had also been discussed. Stefanchuk noted that the Ukrainian parliament has implemented the recommendations of the European Commission and that Ukraine is awaiting an interim assessment with EU membership negotiations planned to be launched by the end of the year.

In addition, Stefanchuk and Duda discussed Ukraine’s future in the context of Euro-Atlantic relationships.

“At the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, we want to hear the Alliance’s common vision of Ukraine’s accession modalities,” Stefanchuk added.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada also said the issue of rebuilding Ukraine was discussed and pointed out that Poland and Ukraine have signed a separate agreement on reconstruction.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is on a two-day visit to Poland. On Wednesday, he met with the Speakers of both chambers of the Polish Parliament – Elżbieta Witek and Tomasz Grodzki as well as with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. On Thursday, before meeting President Duda, he gave a speech in the Polish Parliament.

In his speech in the Polish Parliament, he expressed: “We understand your pain after losing your dearest ones. To all families and descendants of the victims of the events in Volhynia, I express my sincere condolences and gratitude for maintaining a bright memory of your ancestors. A memory that does not call for revenge or hatred but serves as a warning that such a thing should never be repeated between our nations.”