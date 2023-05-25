95-year-old woman dies days after being tasered by police

The family of a 95-year-old woman, who died after being tasered by police in Australia, paid tribute to her on Thursday, as the prime minister of the state where the incident occurred expressed confidence in its police force.

Clare Nowland, who was struggling with dementia, died in hospital on Wednesday, police in New South Wales said.

The 95-year-old woman was tasered on May 17 after staff found her holding a knife outside her room in the care home where she lived in Cooma in southeastern Australia, police said at the time.

It later came to light that the woman was walking at a “slow pace” with the help of a walking frame.

The case has caused outrage in Australia and brought into focus the use of force by police in the country.

The senior constable involved in the incident will appear in court next week on charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.

The whole incident was recorded on body cam footage worn by the police officers, however, local police will not be releasing the footage citing “the public interest” as the main reason.

A gentle-natured matriarch

In a statement to the local Monaro Post newspaper on Thursday, Nowland’s family said she died “surrounded by the love and support of her family”.

The family remembered Clare as a “loving and gentle-natured matriarch of the Nowland family.”

“We wish to thank the staff at Cooma Hospital for their care and support for Clare and our family,” the statement said.