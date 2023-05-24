Break the Fake 24.05

This time, on Break the Fake, a recent meeting is under scrutiny during which the chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, Valery Zorkin, decided to suck up to Comrade Tsar Vladimir Putin by showing him a copy of a map commissioned by Louis the Fourteenth back in the seventeenth century.



“There’s no Ukraine there,” he merrily declared, as if that could somehow justify an illegitimate attack against a sovereign European state and a member of the United Nations.

But the funny thing is, the map also shows Crimea – which is clearly marked as not Russian.