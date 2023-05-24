Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, urged the African Union (AU) to pressure Russia to cease blocking the operation of the Black Sea grain corridor during a meeting held in Ethiopia. This plea was made to the AU Chairperson and President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, and Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

African Union should demand Russia stop obstructing grain deal: Ukrainian FM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service announced that the parties separately deliberated on Africa’s food security. Kuleba highlighted that due to the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s efforts, 123 ships carrying a total of 3.3 million tonnes of agricultural goods were exported to Africa by the beginning of May.

Kuleba implored the AU to demand that Russia stop meddling in the Black Sea grain corridor’s operations and end the Ukrainian ports’ blockade. The Foreign Minister stated, “Russia should not use food as a weapon. The unimpeded export of Ukrainian grains will aid African countries in acquiring much-needed agricultural products. We call on the African Union to categorically inform Russia that its disruptive policies are intolerable.”

Kuleba went on to mention the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian programme, initiated by the Ukrainian president. This initiative successfully dispatched six ships carrying 170,000 tonnes of wheat to Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Yemen from December 2022 to March 2023. Ethiopia received 90,000 tonnes, Kenya and Somalia each received 25,000 tonnes, and Yemen 30,000 tonnes.

Kuleba disclosed plans for future shipment of agricultural products to more countries. He stated on May 22 that he was commencing his second African tour and intended to visit states across the continent.