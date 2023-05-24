Swedish daily corrects “Polish death camp” misnomer

The Swedish daily “Svenska Dagbladet” has corrected the phrase “Polish death camp Auschwitz” used in a film review to “German Nazi death camp Auschwitz,” the Polish embassy in Stockholm has reported.

Michał Kapusciński from the embassy told PAP on Wednesday that the correction came in response to steps in the matter launched by the Polish side, but added that by then the paper had already corrected the fragment in its online edition.

Poland has repeatedly protested the use by media of the phrase “Polish death camps” in reference to German concentration camps located on Polish territory occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II.