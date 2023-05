Meta expects to lay off almost 20% of its Irish workforce

Meta Platforms Inc expects to cut around 490 jobs at its international headquarters in Dublin, amounting to almost 20% of its Irish workforce, as part of 10,000 global layoffs move announced in March, the social media company informed on Wednesday.

Facebook-parent Meta started carrying out the last batch of the global layoffs on Wednesday. The roles impacted Dublin, where it has 2,500 full-time employees, including finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations, and engineering.

Meta laid off 320 Irish employees in November in an initial round of global cuts and the final number of redundancies in this round will be subject to collective consultation.