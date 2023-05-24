Waterborne drones attack Russian warship guarding Black Sea pipelines

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported an unsuccessful attack by three unmanned and purportedly Ukrainian speedboats on its warship, the Ivan Hurs, stationed in the Black Sea.

The warship was safeguarding the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, which transport gas from Russia to Turkey, partly across the Black Sea.

🚨🇷🇺 Breaking: Russian warship Ivan Hurs was attacked by Ukrainian uncrewed speedboats near Turkish controlled Bosphorus. pic.twitter.com/LzMFsVbUOr

According to the ministry’s statement, the Ivan Hurs managed to destroy all enemy boats and is continuing its mission. The incident has yet to draw a response from Kyiv.

⚡️The Ministry of Defense of the 🇷🇺Russian Federation confirms the attack on the ship "Ivan Hurs"

They publish a video of the destruction of one of the sea drones. pic.twitter.com/t0afT4pKVZ

Launched in 2013, the Ivan Hurs is a medium reconnaissance ship. It recently gained global attention due to Russia’s last-minute decision to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its seaports.