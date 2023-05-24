Polish PM talks military support, reconstruction with head of Ukraine’s parliament

Ukraine’s military support, the earliest possible start for EU accession negotiations and the reconstruction of Ukraine were the main topics of the conversation held between Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.



The Ukrainian politician began a two-day visit to Poland on Wednesday, meeting with, among others, the Speakers of the Sejm and Senate Elżbieta Witek and Tomasz Grodzki, but first and foremost Prime Minister Morawiecki.

The Polish Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on the issues discussed during the meeting with Stefanchuk as including “military support of Ukraine.” Adding that “the value of [Polish] supplies of arms, ammunition and military equipment has already exceeded EUR 3 billion.”

PM @MorawieckiM met with Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine @r_stefanchuk to discuss:

🔹military support for 🇺🇦 (the value of our deliveries of weapons, ammunition & military equipment has already exceeded EUR 3 billion)

🔹accession negotiations to 🇪🇺

🔹rebuilding of 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uRTnJSUznl

Other topics up for discussion were “the earliest possible start of EU accession negotiations and the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

The chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada is scheduled to address the Polish parliament on Thursday.