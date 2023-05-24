Elderly woman dead after tasering incident

In a tragic incident in Cooma, southeastern Australia, 95-year-old Clare Nowland passed away following an encounter with the police at her care home. The New South Wales police force has confirmed that the dementia patient was tasered by a police officer after being discovered with a knife outside her room.



A 95-year-old woman tasered by Australian police

Mrs Nowland, who suffered severe injuries including a suspected fractured skull and a “brain bleed”, died in the hospital surrounded by her family. The sad event has sparked an investigation, with a senior constable due to face charges that include recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and common assault.

In a statement, the police confirmed Mrs Nowland’s passing, leading to condolences from the state’s Police Minister, Yasmin Catley. The minister expressed her sympathies to the bereaved family and the residents of Cooma, pledging ongoing support.

According to reports, Mrs Nowland was believed to be carrying a knife at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the Yallambee Lodge aged care facility has confirmed that an incident took place, but declined to give further details. The investigation, overseen by an independent body, continues.