Government working on free medicine for seniors and children legislation

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Legislation on the provision of free medicine for seniors and children will be adopted before the end of the current parliament, Jarosław Kaczyński, the president of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said.

Kaczyński had announced plans on free medicine and other welfare packages, such as an increase in the monthly child allowance, during the PiS congress earlier this month as the party prepares to battle in a general election this autumn.

“I can say that the government has now started to implement them,” Kaczyński said on Wednesday at party headquarters.

“Work on the medicine project is already underway, so that, at least to a greater extent, these matters will have been passed and implemented before the end of the term in office of the Sejm (the lower house of parliament – PAP),” he added.