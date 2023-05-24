Lasso brandishing cowboy chases cow down Michigan highway

A cow made a brief escape from a farm on Sunday afternoon and ended up galloping onto a Michigan highway, forcing a brief closure, before she was safely steered back home by a cowboy.

Dashcam video showed the moment the cow was lassoed by the wrangler after a dramatic chase on a highway in Michigan on Sunday.

The footage, posted on Twitter by Michigan State Police Second District, showed a wrangler on a horse emerge from the bushes, chasing the runaway cow across the I-75 highway before lassoing it.

The cow was seen hopping over the highway divider.

According to authorities, the north and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed off for safety, before later being reopened after the cow was captured. The animal is back in the pasture and unharmed, they added.