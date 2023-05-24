Unbe-LEAF-able! Leaf from tree showing ‘face of Jesus’ sells for 720zł

One of the tree’s ‘miracle leafs’ was sold at auction for PLN 720 (around €160) by local social worker Adam Kościańczuk.

Adam Kościańczuk/Facebook

A leaf from a tree described by locals as a miracle after the face of Jesus appeared on its trunk has been sold for 720zł, the equivalent of around €160.

Since last month, believers in the small town of Parczew have been regularly gathering in front of the tree to view its mysterious pattern.

Clutching Bibles and praying, for many the image is reminiscent of a face adorned with a halo.

One local called Anna told local media: “I believe it is a revelation.

“This is a sign of God’s providence.”

Local man Józef, whose balcony is right next to the tree said: “A neighbour asked me to look at our oak tree. And indeed, high up on the trunk, I saw the face of the Lord Jesus.”Adam Kościańczuk/Facebook

The peculiar phenomenon has since gone viral and has sparked a debate between skeptics and believers.

Online, the debate rages on with netizens calling it a complete joke. On a video shared on Twitter by @goorsky_pl comments were mixed.

Local social worker Adam Kościańczuk who bought the leaf said: “The largest amount was declared by Kropelka Ośrodek Wypoczynkowy from Białka. They offered PLN 360. I decided to raise this sum by another PLN 360.”Adam Kościańczuk/Facebook

One user said: “I don’t want to offend anyone but this is bulls*t. Plus, look at that stump.”

While another added: “I don’t know what they smoke that they see the Mother of God there but if I smoked and saw a dragon, I’m a drug addict right away.”

Despite this the tree has now become a hotspot for spiritual contemplation with one of the ‘miracle leafs’ being auctioned for PLN 720 by local social worker Adam Kościańczuk.

The money from the sale will be donated to the Lublin Scientific Association for the Development of Psychiatry to help children struggling with mental problems.Adam Kościańczuk/Facebook

He said: “The largest amount was declared by Kropelka Ośrodek Wypoczynkowy from Białka. They offered PLN 360. I decided to raise this sum by another PLN 360.”

