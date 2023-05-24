Poland readies for submarines purchase

We are proceeding with the ORKA program. Later this year, we plan to launch a proceeding aimed at purchasing submarines along with the transfer of necessary technologies, Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Defence Minister announced on Wednesday.



During the two-day Defense24 Day conference, he stressed that “a full-fledged Navy should include surface vessels, but also ones that can stealthily move underwater.”

The minister added that the ministry will soon announce more details on the number of ships and their equipment and competencies.

“We want our submarines to be characterized by the longevity of the missions carried out, as well as high capacity in terms of carried combat assets and flexibility of configuration. But also a high capacity for stealthy movement at high speed and long-term stealthy waiting underwater,” Błaszczak pointed out.

“The Armament Agency is proceeding with activities related to the launch of a procedure for the purchase of submarines for the Polish Navy under the ORKA (eng. killer whale) program. The tender will be announced within a few months,” the agency’s spokesperson tweeted.

The submarines are intended to be an essential combat and reconnaissance element of the Navy, while at the same time, thanks to their equipment with cruise missiles, they will be a key element of the state and allied arsenal of military deterrence, according to the Polish government website.