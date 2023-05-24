Rock Rachon 23.05

International security expert & analyst Colonel Jeffrey Fischer (ret.) gives us his opinion on the Belgorod raid. The Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) claimed responsibility for the attack, but what does this mean for the war in Ukraine? Col. Fischer, who has over 30 years of experience as an Electronic Warfare Officer in military aviation also tells us about the latest efforts by the Ukrainian Air Defence – mainly the downing of the Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.